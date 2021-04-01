Richland has 6 new, 30 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new and 30 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, April 1. The county rose Thursday to No. 7 from No. 8 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Thursday’s six new local cases are level with the six new cases confirmed Wednesday, March 31. The 30 active cases are up from Wednesday’s 26 active cases. Two new local recoveries were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), down from Wednesday’s three new recoveries.
Morton County, North Dakota, confirmed 34 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 6 Thursday for statewide activity. Williams County, North Dakota, ranked No. 8 with 24 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,906 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,859 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total held Thursday at 1,466 individuals to date. The state confirmed 208 new cases, down from Wednesday’s 211 new cases, and 1,221 active cases, up from Wednesday’s 1,140 active cases. A total of 6,757 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 112 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 107 recoveries.
As of Thursday, nearly 413,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 8,138 doses administered in Richland County and 101,371 doses in Cass County, North Dakota.
Richland County has a population of 16,177. The latest NDDoH data indicates that more than 47 percent of local individuals, 5,488 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 31 percent of individuals, 3,603 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 238,617 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH.
Twenty-one individuals statewide were hospitalized Thursday due to COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s 19 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 17 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,466 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 314 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 251 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 163 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 126 active cases.
Thirty of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Ten counties reported no active cases. Twenty-nine counties confirmed 10 or fewer active cases, including six counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 115 cases; Burleigh County, 21 cases; Grand Forks County, 16 cases; Morton County, eight cases and Richland County, six cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 601 cases; Grand Forks, 135 cases; Burleigh County, 112 cases; Ward County, 42 cases and Stark County, 39 cases.
Nearly 43.4 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday. More than 54.6 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
