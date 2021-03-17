Richland has 6 new, 36 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new and 36 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, March 17. The county held at No. 6 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Wednesday’s six new local cases are down from the nine new cases confirmed Tuesday, March 16. The 36 active cases are level with Tuesday’s 36 active cases. Seven new local recoveries were confirmed Wednesday, level with Tuesday’s seven new recoveries.
Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 41 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday and ranked No. 5 for activity statewide, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Williams County, North Dakota, ranked No. 7 with 29 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,841 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,788 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10. A total of 56 new COVID-19 tests have been administered locally.
North Dakota’s cumulative COVID-19 or related death toll, as of Wednesday, is 1,459 individuals. The latest confirmed deceased individual was a woman in her 70s from Emmons County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported.
The state confirmed 134 new and 711 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The new cases are down from the 149 new cases confirmed Tuesday. The active cases are up from the 656 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
A total of 5,372 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, up from the 4,157 new tests confirmed Tuesday. Eighty new statewide recoveries from COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 100 new recoveries.
As of Wednesday, 307,285 doses of the 325,965 doses of COVID-19 vaccine received to date have been administered in North Dakota. A total of 6,098 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 66,995 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 183,832 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Sixteen individuals were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, up from Tuesday’s 15 hospitalized individuals. NDDoH has confirmed 10 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,459 cumulative deaths statewide, 923 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 132 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 130 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 103 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 88 active cases.
Thirty-one of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Ten counties reported no active cases. Thirty-six counties confirmed 22 or fewer active cases, including nine counties each confirming one active case.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 57 cases; Burleigh, Grand Forks and Stark counties, 11 cases each; Williams County, nine cases; and Richland County, six cases.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 256 cases; Grand Forks County, 61 cases; Ward County, 55 cases; Burleigh County, 54 cases; Stark County, 41 cases; and Richland County, 36 cases.
More than 42.3 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 53.8 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
