Richland has 7 new, 22 active COVID-19 cases Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed seven new and 22 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, March 25. The county rose Thursday to No. 7 from No. 10 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Thursday’s seven new local cases are down from the eight new cases confirmed Wednesday, March 24 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 22 active cases are up from Wednesday’s 19 active cases. Three new local recoveries were confirmed, down from Wednesday’s eight recovered.
Ward and Williams counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 33 active COVID-19 cases and tied for No. 5 for statewide activity. Morton County, North Dakota, ranked No. 8 with 21 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,866 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,827 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10.
North Dakota has had 1,465 cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths as of Thursday. The newest confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 80s from Cass County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 199 new and 888 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. The 199 new cases are up from Wednesday’s 142 new cases. The 888 active cases are up from Wednesday’s 794 cases. A total of 9,034 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 97 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Thursday.
As of Thursday, 358,900 doses of the 365,995 doses of COVID-19 vaccine received in North Dakota have been administered. This includes 6,967 doses administered in Richland County and 82,486 doses in Cass County.
Richland County has a population of 16,177. The latest NDDoH data indicates that nearly 43 percent of local individuals, 4,918 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 25 percent of individuals, 2,903 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 213,350 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH.
Twenty-one individuals were hospitalized Thursday due to COVID-19, up from Wednesday’s 19 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 16 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,465 cumulative deaths statewide, 926 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 177 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 169 active cases statewide. The 50-59 age group had 118 active cases statewide, followed by ages 40-49, with 115 active cases.
Twenty-nine of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Thursday. Eleven counties reported no active cases. Thirty-four counties confirmed 17 or fewer active cases, including nine counties each confirming one active case.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 93 cases; Grand Forks County, 27 cases; Burleigh County, 15 cases; Stark County, 12 cases; Williams County, 10 cases; and Richland County, seven cases.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 402 cases; Grand Forks County, 108 cases; Burleigh County, 74 cases; Stark County, 44 cases; and Ward and Williams counties, 33 cases each.
More than 42.7 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 54.2 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
