Richland has 8 new, 19 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed eight new and 19 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, March 24. The county dropped Wednesday to No. 10 from No. 7 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Wednesday’s eight new local cases are up from the two new cases confirmed Tuesday, March 23 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 19 active cases are level with Tuesday’s 19 active cases. Eight new local recoveries were confirmed, up from Tuesday’s six recoveries.
Dickey and Ramsey counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 20 active COVID-19 cases and tied for No. 8 for statewide activity. Pembina County, North Dakota, ranked No. 11 with 14 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,859 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,823 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10.
North Dakota has had 1,464 cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths as of Wednesday. The newest confirmed deceased individual was a woman in her 80s from Ward County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 142 new and 794 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. The 142 new cases are down from Tuesday’s 165 new cases. The 794 active cases are up from Tuesday’s 745 active cases. A total of 5,336 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 85 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, 348,690 doses of the 365,995 doses of COVID-19 vaccine received in North Dakota have been administered. This includes 6,715 doses administered in Richland County and 79,868 doses in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 209,699 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Nineteen individuals were hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19, level with Tuesday’s 19 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 15 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,464 cumulative deaths statewide, 925 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 152 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 143 active cases statewide. The 50-59 age group had 116 active cases statewide, followed by ages 40-49, with 97 active cases.
Thirty-six of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. Thirteen counties reported no active cases. Twenty-nine counties confirmed nine or fewer active cases, including nine counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 70 cases; Grand Forks County, 15 cases; Burleigh County, 12 cases; and Richland and Williams counties, eight cases each.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 353 cases; Grand Forks County, 86 cases; Burleigh County, 62 cases; Ward County, 38 cases; and Stark County, 37 cases.
Nearly 42.7 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. More than 54.1 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
