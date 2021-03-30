Richland has 8 new, 22 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed eight new and 22 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, March 30. The county rose Tuesday to No. 8 from No. 9 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Tuesday’s eight new local cases are up from the one new case confirmed Monday, March 29. The 22 active cases are up from Monday’s 19 active cases. Four new local recoveries were confirmed by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), up from Monday’s two recoveries.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 25 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 7 Tuesday for statewide activity. McKenzie County, North Dakota, ranked No. 9 with 15 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,886 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,847 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total held Tuesday at 1,466 individuals to date. The state confirmed 245 new and 1,044 active COVID-19 cases, up from Monday’s 56 new and 921 active cases. A total of 5,607 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 94 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Tuesday, up from Monday’s 70 recoveries.
As of Tuesday, more than 391,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 7,811 doses administered in Richland County and 94,047 doses in Cass County, North Dakota.
Richland County has a population of 16,177. The latest NDDoH data indicates that more than 46 percent of local individuals, 5,343 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 29 percent of individuals, 3,342 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 229,101 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH.
Fifteen individuals were hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19, down from Monday’s 18 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 17 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,466 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 247 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 219 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 133 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 127 active cases.
Twenty-seven of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Eleven counties reported no active cases. Thirty-three counties confirmed 14 or fewer active cases, including 10 counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 124 cases; Grand Forks County, 28 cases; Burleigh and Ward counties, 15 cases each; and Richland County, seven cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 508 cases; Grand Forks County, 116 cases; Burleigh County, 92 cases; Ward County, 39 cases; and Stark County, 39 cases.
Nearly 43.2 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. Nearly 54.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
