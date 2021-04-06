Richland has 8 new, 27 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed eight new and 27 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, April 6. The county dropped Tuesday to No. 8 from No. 7 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Four new local recoveries were confirmed Tuesday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Tuesday’s new cases are up from the no new cases confirmed Monday, April 5. The 27 active cases are up from Monday’s 23 active cases.
Stark and Stutsman counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 28 active COVID-19 cases and tied Tuesday for No. 6 for statewide activity. Barnes County, North Dakota, confirmed 17 active cases and ranked No. 9. The top 10 was completed with Walsh County, North Dakota, with 16 active cases. Close behind were Sargent and Traill counties, with 14 active cases and 10 active cases, respectively.
Richland County has had 1,922 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,878 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total rose Tuesday to 1,468 individuals to date. The two newest confirmed deceased individuals are a man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, North Dakota, and a woman in her 70s from Cass County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 261 new COVID-19 cases and 1,142 active cases Tuesday. Both are an increase from Monday’s numbers, 76 new cases and 1,105 active cases, respectively. A total of 4,333 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 186 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, more than 434,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 8,516 doses administered in Richland County and 107,865 doses in Cass County.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that more than 49 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 5,743 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 33 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 3,868 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 246,651 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19, up from Monday’s 29 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed one COVID-19 or related death to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 18 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,468 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 334 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 203 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 143 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 107 active cases.
Twenty-eight of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Thirteen counties reported no active cases. Twenty-eight counties confirmed nine or fewer active cases, including eight counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 138 cases; Burleigh County, 22 cases; Ward County, 17 cases; Grand Forks County, 15 cases; and Stutsman County, 14 cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 546 cases; Burleigh County, 137 cases; Grand Forks County, 126 cases; Ward County, 53 cases; and Morton County, 35 cases.
Nearly 43.7 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. More than 54.9 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
