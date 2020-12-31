Richland has fourth day out of ND’s COVID-19 top 10 Thurs.

Richland County, North Dakota, ranked No. 11 for active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday, Dec. 31, its fourth straight day outside the top 10.
The county confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases and 50 active cases Thursday. according to an update from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Richland County’s peak for COVID-19 activity statewide is No. 9, reached earlier in December.
Six new recoveries and no new deaths were confirmed Thursday in Richland County. The number of new cases is down from the 12 new cases confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 30. The number of active cases is up from the 45 active cases confirmed Wednesday.
NDDoH reminded the public there will not be a daily news release or updated website and dashboard on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. Normal updates will resume Saturday, Jan. 2.
Richland County has had 15 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date. The county is tied for No. 11 with Walsh County, which also confirmed 50 active COVID-19 cases, according to NDDoH. Coming in at No. 10 is Ramsey County, with 51 active cases. Coming in at No. 12 is Dickey County, with 34 active cases.
Ten new COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,292 to date, were confirmed Thursday. The new deaths are up from the 10 deaths confirmed Wednesday.
North Dakota’s new deceased included seven men and three women. The majority, six total, were ages 80 and older.
• a man in his 80s from Burleigh County
• a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 90s from Cass County
• a man in his 50s from Grand Forks County
• a man in his 90s from Hettinger County
• a man in his 80s from McKenzie County
• a man in his 90s from Morton County
• a man in his 80s from Ramsey County
• a man in his 60s from Stark County
• a woman in her 70s from Williams County
North Dakota confirmed 303 new COVID-19 cases statewide, down from the 375 new cases confirmed Wednesday. The number of active cases statewide, 1,889 total, is down from the 1,821 total Wednesday.
A total of 94 individuals were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s 96 individuals.
Richland County has had 1,545 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,480 recoveries to date. North Dakota has had 92,495 positive COVID-19 cases and 89,314 recoveries.
NDoH confirmed 335 active cases statewide among ages 20-29, followed by 292 active cases among ages 30-39. The number of active cases statewide among ages 50-59, 266 total, is slightly higher than the number of active cases among ages 40-49, 263 total. Local numbers for cases by age groups were not available.
Divide and Oliver counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 28 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active COVID-19 cases.
The five counties reporting the largest new COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 81 cases; Ward County, 31 cases; Burleigh County, 27 cases; Grand Forks County, 17 cases; and Stark County, 16 cases.
The five counties reporting the largest active COVID-19 cases Thursday include Cass County, 423 cases; Burleigh County, 244 cases; Ward County, 154 cases; Grand Forks County, 120 cases; and Stutsman County, 114 cases.
More than 36.6 percent of of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 49.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.