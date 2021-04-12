Richland has no new, 24 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new and 24 active COVID-19 cases Monday, April 12. The county ranked No. 8 Monday for COVID-19 activity statewide. No new recoveries were confirmed Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
Stutsman County, North Dakota, confirmed 35 active COVID-19 cases Monday and ranked No. 7 for statewide activity. Ransom County, North Dakota, confirmed 18 active cases and ranked No. 9. Barnes County, North Dakota, confirmed 14 active cases and ranked No. 10.
Richland County has had 1,940 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,899 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total includes 1,471 individuals to date. The newest confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 60s from Stutsman County, NDDoH reported.
On Monday, the state confirmed 64 new and 1,075 active COVID-19 cases. A total of 1,358 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 84 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Monday.
As of Monday, more than 475,230 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 9,367 doses administered in Richland County and 119,905 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. More than 466,630 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that more than 52 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,107 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 39 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 4,602 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 260,969 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Thirty-five individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19. NDDoH has confirmed four COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 18 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,471 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 253 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 186 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 136 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 129 active cases, ages 60-69, with 97 active cases, and ages 15-19, with 93 active cases.
Thirty-eight of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Nine counties reported no active cases. Twenty-nine counties confirmed eight or fewer active cases, including eight counties each confirming one active case.
The six counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 27 cases; Burleigh and Grand Forks counties, eight cases each; Ward County, four cases; and Morton and Stark counties, three cases each.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 383 cases; Grand Forks County, 167 cases; Burleigh County, 151 cases; Ward County, 54 cases; Stark County, 44 cases; and Morton County, 37 cases.
Nearly 44.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday. More than 55.3 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
