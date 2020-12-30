Richland holds at No. 11 Weds. for ND COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, ranked No. 11 for active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday, Dec. 30, its third straight day outside the top 10.
The county confirmed 45 active cases Wednesday. Earlier in December, it peaked at No. 9 for active cases, followed by several days at No. 10.
Twelve new COVID-19 cases, seven recoveries and no new deaths were confirmed Wednesday in Richland County. The number of new cases is up from the four new cases confirmed Tuesday, Dec. 29. The number of active cases is up from the 39 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
Richland County has had 15 deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date. The county ranked between Ramsey County (48 active cases) and Walsh County (38 active cases) Wednesday, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data.
Six new COVID-19 or related deaths, bringing North Dakota’s cumulative total to 1,282 to date, were confirmed Wednesday. The new deaths are equal to the six deaths confirmed Tuesday.
Wednesday’s confirmed deceased include two each from Burleigh and McLean counties, a woman and a man in their 80s and a woman in her 100s and woman in her 60s, respectively, as well as a woman in her 90s from Logan County and a man in his 60s from Ward County.
North Dakota confirmed 375 new COVID-19 cases statewide, up from the 294 new cases confirmed Tuesday and 94 new cases confirmed Monday, Dec. 28. The number of active cases statewide, 1,821 total Wednesday, is down from the 1,701 total Tuesday and 1,878 total Monday.
A total of 96 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, down from the 115 hospitalized individuals Tuesday and 108 hospitalized individuals Monday.
Richland County has had 1,534 positive COVID-19 cases and 1,474 recoveries to date. North Dakota has had 92,202 positive COVID-19 cases and 89,099 recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 323 active cases statewide among ages 20-29, followed by 286 active cases among ages 30-39, 252 active cases among ages 40-49 and 254 active cases among ages 50-59. Local numbers for cases by age groups were not available.
Divide and Sheridan counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. An additional 27 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 active COVID-19 cases.
The eight counties reporting the largest new COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 72 cases; Burleigh County, 35 cases; Ward County, 24 cases; Rolette County, 21 cases; and Grand Forks, Stark, Stutsman and Williams counties, 20 cases each.
The five counties reporting the largest active COVID-19 cases Wednesday include Cass County, 386 cases; Burleigh County, 238 cases; Ward County, 141 cases; Grand Forks County, 125 cases; and Stutsman County, 116 cases. Coming in at No. 6 was Morton County, with 87 active cases.
There will not be a daily news release or updated website and dashboard on Friday, Jan. 1, NDDoH stated. Normal updates will resume Saturday, Jan. 2.
Nearly 36.6 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. More than 49.3 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
