Richland holds at No. 7 for ND’s COVID-19 activity Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed four new and 36 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Jan. 26. The county, which has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, Jan. 19, held Tuesday, Jan. 26 at No. 7.
Tuesday’s four new local cases are up from the one new case confirmed Monday, Jan. 25, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 36 local active cases are up from the 35 active cases confirmed Monday.
Ranking No. 6 Tuesday was Morton County, North Dakota, with 37 active COVID-19 cases. Ranking No. 8 was Rolette County, North Dakota, with 27 active cases.
Monday’s positivity rate for Richland County was 8.51 percent, NDDoH reported. The positivity rate for Cass County, North Dakota, was 3.84 percent, compared to 5 percent for Burleigh County, North Dakota. The state’s positivity rate was 4.37 percent Tuesday.
North Dakota confirmed 135 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up from Monday’s 58 new cases. The state also confirmed 1,008 active cases, down from Monday’s 1,082 active cases.
Forty-eight individuals statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday, down from Monday’s 50 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 157 new recoveries Tuesday, up from Monday’s 66 new recoveries.
Four new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday by NDDoH. North Dakota has had 1,415 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date.
The newly deceased include a man in his 60s from Burleigh County, a man in his 60s from Cass County, a woman in her 90s from Golden Valley County and a man in his 80s from Stark County.
Richland County has had 1,671 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,620 recoveries (including one new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last local COVID-19 death was confirmed more than a month ago, in December 2020.
North Dakota has had 97,006 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 94,584 recoveries to date, NDDoH reported. There have been 64 direct or related COVID-19 deaths to date in January 2021. More than 900 of the 1,415 deceased to date have been among ages 80 and older.
There were 177 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 169 among ages 30-39.
Billings, Divide, Logan, Nelson, Oliver and Slope counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. An additional 27 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 active cases. Twenty-one counties reported new cases Tuesday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Burleigh and Ward counties, 21 cases each; Cass County, 19 cases; Williams County, 16 cases; and Grand Forks County, 11 cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 196 cases; Burleigh County, 138 cases; Ward County, 105 cases; Grand Forks County, 99 cases; and Williams County, 86 cases.
Nearly 38.7 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 51.4 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
