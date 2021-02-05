Richland holds Friday at No. 8 for ND COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 33 active COVID-19 cases Friday, Feb. 5. The county had its third consecutive day at No. 8 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Friday’s one new local case was down from the six new cases confirmed Thursday, Feb. 4 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 33 active cases were down from the 35 confirmed Thursday.
Richland County has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19, 2021. The county previously peaked at No. 6, most recently on Tuesday, Feb. 2. According to NDDoH, 96 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed.
Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 35 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 7 statewide Friday. Ranking No. 9 was Ramsey County, North Dakota, with 21 active cases.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll rose Friday to 1,426 individuals. The state confirmed 91 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down from Thursday’s 155 new cases.
The newly deceased include a man in his 70s from Nelson County, a man in his 80s from Grand Forks County, a woman in her 80s from Cavalier County and a woman in her 80s from Stutsman County, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota also confirmed 892 active cases, down from Thursday’s 921 active cases. A total of 6,770 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
Thirty-three individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Thursday’s 37 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 114 new recoveries Friday, down from Thursday’s 132 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,715 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,666 recoveries (including three new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The latest local death of an individual from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
There were 144 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29, followed by 137 among ages 30-39. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota. Coming in third Friday was the 50-59 age group, with 119 active cases.
Thirteen North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Friday. They are Billings, Divide, Golden Valley, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Oliver, Slope, Steele, Towner and Wells counties.
An additional 21 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 active cases. Of the remaining 19 counties, nine reported between 11-19 active cases Friday.
Twenty-three North Dakota counties reported new COVID-19 cases Friday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Friday included Burleigh County, 20 cases; Ward County, 13 cases; Morton County, 10 cases; Grand Forks County, nine cases; and Cass County, eight cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Friday included Burleigh and Cass counties, 138 cases each; Ward County, 89 cases; Grand Forks County, 88 cases; and Williams County, 67 cases.
Following Morton County’s 51 active cases, Stark County’s 35 and Richland County’s 33 were Ramsey County, with 21 cases, and Stutsman County, with 20 cases.
More than 39.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.