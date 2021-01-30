Richland holds Saturday at No. 6 for ND COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 38 active COVID-19 cases Saturday, Jan. 30. The county held at No. 6 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Saturday’s two new local cases are down from the 10 new cases confirmed Friday, Jan. 29, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 38 local active cases are down from the 44 active cases confirmed Friday.
Richland County has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, Jan. 19. To date, it has not ranked higher than No. 6. The county confirmed its 16th COVID-19 or related death, its first in more than a month, on Friday. The decease was a woman in her 100s, Daily News previously reported.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 99 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 5 statewide Saturday. Ranking No. 7 was Morton County, North Dakota, with 33 active cases.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was 1,422 individuals as of Saturday. Information about the individuals, including age groups, genders and residency, was not available Saturday. NDDoH has announced that while the dashboard at health.nd.gov will be updated daily, the daily news release will only be sent Monday-Friday moving forward.
The state confirmed 105 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from Friday’s 153 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 1,032 active cases, down from Friday’s 1,073 active cases.
Forty-eight individuals statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 Saturday, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Friday’s 51 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 132 new recoveries Saturday, up from Friday’s 108 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,697 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,643 recoveries (including five new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date.
As of Saturday, North Dakota has had 72 direct or related COVID-19 deaths confirmed in January 2021. That’s significantly less than the 282 deaths confirmed in December 2020 and 498 deaths confirmed in November 2020. More than 900 of the state’s 1,422 deceased to date have been among ages 80 or older.
There were 184 active COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported, followed by 179 among ages 20-29. Saturday marked the first time in recent history that the 30-39 age group had more active cases than the 20-29 age group.
Ten North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Saturday. They are Billings, Divide, Emmons, Golden Valley, Griggs, Logan, McIntosh, Oliver, Slope and Steele counties. An additional 26 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases.
Information about how many counties reported new COVID-19 cases or how many counties had the highest numbers of new cases was not available Saturday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Saturday included Cass County, 198 cases; Burleigh County, 122 cases; Ward County, 116 cases; Grand Forks County, 106 cases; and Williams County, 99 cases.
Exactly 39.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 51.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.