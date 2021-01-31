Richland holds Sunday at No. 6 for ND COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 33 active COVID-19 cases Sunday, Jan. 31. The county continued to hold at No. 6 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Sunday’s one new local case was down from the two new cases confirmed Saturday, Jan. 30, according to data form the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 33 local active cases were down from the 38 active cases confirmed Saturday.
Richland County has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, Jan. 19. To date, it has not ranked higher than No. 6.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 88 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 5 statewide Saturday. Ranking No. 7 was Morton County, North Dakota, with 30 active cases.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll remained at 1,422 individuals as of Sunday. Information about the individuals, including age groups, genders and residency, was not available Sunday. NDDoH has announced that while the dashboard at health.nd.gov will be updated daily, the daily news release will only be sent Monday-Friday moving forward.
The state confirmed 67 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down from Saturday’s 105 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 981 active cases, down from Saturday’s 1,032 active cases.
Fifty individuals statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, NDDoH reported. The number is up from Saturday’s 48 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 128 new recoveries Sunday, down from Saturday’s 132 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,698 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,649 recoveries (including five new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The latest deceased, a woman in her 100s, was confirmed Friday, Jan. 29. Richland County had not had a COVID-19 death for more than a month prior to Jan. 29.
As of Sunday, North Dakota has had 72 direct or related COVID-19 deaths confirmed in January 2021. That’s significantly less than the 282 deaths confirmed in December 2020 and 498 deaths confirmed in November 2020. More than 900 of the state’s 1,422 deceased to date have been among ages 80 or older.
There were 177 active COVID-19 cases statewide Sunday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 170 among ages 30-39. On Saturday, Jan. 30, the 30-39 age group had slightly more active cases than the 20-29 age group, 184 to 179 respectively. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases.
Ten North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Sunday. They are Billings, Divide, Golden Valley, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Oliver, Slope and Steele counties. An additional 26 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases.
Information about how many counties reported new COVID-19 cases or how many counties had the highest numbers of new cases was not available Sunday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Sunday included Cass County, 197 cases; Burleigh County, 121 cases; Grand Forks County, 110 cases; Ward County, 108 cases; and Williams County, 88 cases.
More than 39.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Sunday, NDDoH reported. More than 51.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
