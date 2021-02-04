Richland holds Thursday at No. 8 for ND COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed six new and 35 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, Feb. 4. The county held at No. 8 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Thursday’s six new local cases were up from the one new case confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 3 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 35 active cases were up from the 32 confirmed Wednesday.
Richland County has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19, 2021. Thursday was its second straight day ranking No. 8, from a previous peak of No. 6. According to NDDoH, 53 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed.
Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 37 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 7 statewide Thursday. Ranking No. 9 was Ramsey County, North Dakota, with 24 active cases.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll remained at 1,422 individuals as of Thursday. The state confirmed 155 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 140 new cases.
North Dakota also confirmed 921 active cases, up from Wednesday’s 913 active cases. A total of 8,295 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
Thirty-seven individuals statewide were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Wednesday’s 42 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 132 new recoveries Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 103 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,714 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,663 recoveries (including one new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The latest local death of an individual from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
There were 146 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29, followed by 144 among ages 30-39. Thursday ended a three-day trend of the 30-39 age group having more active COVID-19 cases than the 20-29 age group. The two groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota, although on Thursday, the 40-49 and 50-59 age groups each had 121 confirmed active cases.
Twelve North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Thursday. They are Billings, Divide, Golden Valley, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Oliver, Slope, Steele and Wells counties.
An additional 22 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 active cases. Of the remaining 19 counties, nine reported between 11-19 active cases Thursday.
Twenty-eight North Dakota counties reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Williams County, 23 cases; Burleigh County, 19 cases; Cass County, 17 cases; Grand Forks County, 14 cases; and Ward County, 12 cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 155 cases; Burleigh County, 136 cases; Grand Forks County, 87 cases; Ward County, 84 cases; and Williams County, 76 cases.
Following Morton County’s 45 active cases, Stark County’s 37 and Richland County’s 35 were Ramsey County, with 24 cases, and Rolette County, with 23 cases.
More than 39.4 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 52 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.