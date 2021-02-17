Richland holds Wednesday at No. 13 for COVID-19 in ND

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 10 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Feb. 17. The county held at No. 13 for active cases in North Dakota.
Wednesday’s one new local case is level with the one new case confirmed Tuesday, Feb. 16. The 10 active cases are down from the 11 confirmed Tuesday. A total of 118 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported.
Bottineau and Ramsey counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 14 active COVID-19 cases and tied for No. 11 for activity statewide, NDDoH reported. McHenry County, North Dakota, confirmed nine active cases and ranked No. 14.
There have been 1,718 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,692 recoveries (including two new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date in Richland County, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll held Wednesday at 1,431 individuals. The state confirmed 123 new cases Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 136 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 797 active cases, up from Tuesday’s 786 new cases. A total of 7,062 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
As of Wednesday, 166,512 doses of the 186,250 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide. This includes 3,154 doses administered to date in Richland County and 36,020 doses administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 102,875 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday. North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has a population of 762,062. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Forty-three individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Tuesday’s 46 individuals. North Dakota also reported 99 new recoveries Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 100 new recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 139 active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29, up from 137 active cases Tuesday. Coming in second was the 40-49 age group, with 117 active cases, up from 104 active cases Tuesday. Close behind was the 30-39 age group, with 111 active cases, down from 118 active cases Tuesday. The 50-59 age group had 101 active cases, down from 102 active cases Tuesday.
Eight counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. An additional 31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported eight or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 14 counties, 10 including Richland County reported fewer than 40 active cases. Thirty counties reported new COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 32 cases; Burleigh County, 22 cases; Grand Forks County, 15 cases; Stark County, nine cases; and Ward County, six cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 162 cases; Burleigh County, 139 cases; Grand Forks County, 86 cases; Ward County, 80 cases; and Williams County, 39 cases.
More than 40.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 52.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
