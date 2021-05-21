Richland nears one week with single-digit COVID-19 activity

Keeping track of COVID-19 prevention and response in Richland County, North Dakota, doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s some numbers you should know.
4 — number of active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, May 21 in Richland County
0 — number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday in Richland County
6 — number of consecutive days as of Friday that Richland County had with confirmed single digit COVID-19 activity; the county has had seven such days to date for May 2021, beginning Friday, May 14
0 — number of new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday, May 21 in Richland County
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to the North Dakota Department of Health
55.5 — percentage of Richland County residents who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, May 20; as of May 21, it was unclear if this number included residents between ages 12-18
52.1 — percentage of Richland County residents who were up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations as of Thursday
414 — number of Richland County residents, as of Thursday, who would need a second dose of vaccine for local coverage rates to be level; on Thursday, May 13, 451 residents were needed
9,441 — approximate number of Richland County residents who have not received any doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, May 20
2,021 — number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in Richland County as of Friday
2,000 — number of confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 to date in Richland County (there have been 17 confirmed local deaths from or related to COVID-19)
tied for 16th — where Richland County ranked Friday for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota counties; Richland tied with eight other counties also having four confirmed active cases; Cass County led North Dakota with 104 active cases
654 — number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases throughout North Dakota on Friday
