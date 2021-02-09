Richland out of ND’s COVID-19 activity top 10 Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 14 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Feb. 9. After 20 days in the state’s top 10 for active cases, Richland fell Tuesday to a tie for No. 11.
The county’s one new case is a drop from the two confirmed Monday, Feb. 8. The 14 active cases are a drop from the 16 confirmed Monday. Richland County tied with Bowman County, North Dakota, which also confirmed 14 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
Ranking No. 10 for North Dakota was Rolette County, with 15 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Ranking No. 13 were Bottineau and McLean counties, which each confirmed 13 active cases.
Richland County had been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19, 2021. It last peaked at No. 6 on Feb. 2. According to NDDoH, 62 new local tests have been processed.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was modified Tuesday to 1,427 individuals. On Monday, it was recorded as 1,428 individuals. NDDoH stated that two previously reported deaths from Cass County, North Dakota, and one from Golden Valley County, North Dakota, were incorrectly reported and have been removed from the total.
Two new deaths were confirmed Tuesday: a woman in her 80s from Cass County and a woman in her 90s from Ward County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 99 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up from Monday’s 34 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 734 active cases, down from Monday’s 765 cases.
A total of 3,403 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide. As of Tuesday, 137,470 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide, according to NDDoH data. This includes 2,309 doses to date in Richland County.
Thirty-seven individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Monday’s 40 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 101 new recoveries Tuesday, down from Monday’s 107 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,713 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,683 recoveries (including one new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
There were 131 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 20-29, followed by 112 among ages 30-39. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota. The 40-49 and 50-59 age groups each had 90 confirmed active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, followed by the 60-69 age group with 89 confirmed cases.
Thirteen North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. An additional 26 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 14 counties, seven including Richland County reported 11-19 active cases.
Twenty-four counties reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 29 cases; Burleigh County, 11 cases; Grand Forks County, nine cases; Williams County, seven cases; and Rolette County, five cases.
The seven counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Burleigh County, 132 cases; Cass County, 126 cases; Ward County, 71 cases; Grand Forks County, 64 cases; Williams County, 55 cases; Morton County, 48 cases; and Stark County, 25 cases. All but Cass County had declining or level numbers of active cases Tuesday, based on information from NDDoH’s data on Monday.
More than 39.8 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday. More than 52.2 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
