Richland reports 0 new, 27 active COVID-19 cases Saturday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new and 27 active COVID-19 cases Saturday, Feb. 6. The county had its fourth consecutive day at No. 8 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Saturday’s zero local cases was a decline from the one new case confirmed Friday, Feb. 5 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 27 active cases were down from the 33 confirmed Friday.
Richland County has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19, 2021. The county last peaked at No. 6 on Tuesday, Feb. 2. According to NDDoH, 103 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed.
Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 36 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 7 statewide Saturday. Ranking No. 9 was Stutsman County, North Dakota, with 22 active cases.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll rose Saturday to 1,428 individuals. Information about the individuals, including age groups, genders and residency, was not available Saturday. NDDoH previously announced that while the dashboard at health.nd.gov will be updated daily, the daily news release will only be sent Monday-Friday.
The state confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, down from Friday’s 91 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 844 active cases, down from Friday’s 892 active cases. A total of 4,060 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide and as of Saturday, 126,166 doses of the 136,100 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide, according to NDDoH data.
Thirty-six individuals statewide were hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is up from Friday’s 33 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 115 new recoveries Saturday, down from Friday’s 114 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,714 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,671 recoveries (including six new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH date. The latest local death of an individual from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
There were 149 active COVID-19 cases statewide Saturday among ages 20-29, followed by 122 among ages 30-39. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota. The 50-59 age group was slightly ahead of the 40-49 age group, with 106 active cases to 105 active cases, respectively.
Thirteen North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Saturday. An additional 21 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 19 counties, nine reported between 11-19 active cases. It is unknown how many counties reported new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The six counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Saturday included Burleigh County, 134 cases; Cass County, 125 cases; Ward County, 85 cases; Grand Forks County, 78 cases; Williams County, 68 cases; and Morton County, 54 cases. On Friday, Burleigh and Cass counties tied for No. 1 with 138 active cases each.
Following Stark County’s 36 active cases, Richland County’s 27 and Stutsman County’s 22 was Ramsey County, ranking No. 10 statewide with 20 active cases Saturday.
More than 39.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Saturday, NDDoH reported. More than 52.1 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
