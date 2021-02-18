Richland rises Thursday in tie for No. 12 for COVID-19 in ND

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 12 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, Feb. 18. The county rose from No. 13 to a three-way tie at No. 12 for active cases in North Dakota.
Thursday’s two new local cases are up from the one new case confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 17. The 12 active cases are up from the 10 confirmed Wednesday. A total of 44 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported.
Hettinger and Walsh counties, North Dakota, also confirmed 12 active COVID-19 cases, NDDoH reported. Bottineau, McLean and Ramsey counties each confirmed 14 active cases and tied at No. 9 for activity statewide. Barnes and Rolette counties each confirmed 10 active cases and tied at No. 15 Thursday.
There have been 1,720 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,692 recoveries (including one new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date in Richland County, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll rose Thursday to 1,435 individuals. They include a man in his 70s from Cass County, a woman in her 70s from Grand Forks County, a man in his 80s from Adams County and a woman in her 80s from Stark County, NDDoH reported.
The state confirmed 134 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, up from Wednesday’s 123 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 836 active cases, up from Wednesday’s 797 active cases. A total of 6,540 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
As of Thursday, 171,413 doses of the 186,250 COVID-19 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide. This includes 3,163 doses administered to date in Richland County and 37,295 doses administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 104,832 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has a population of 762,062. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Thirty-one individuals statewide were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Wednesday’s 43 individuals. North Dakota also reported 74 new recoveries Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 99 new recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 133 active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29, down from 139 active cases Wednesday. Ranking second was the 30-39 age group, with 130 active cases, up from 111 active cases Wednesday. Ranking third was the 40-49 age group, with 122 active cases, up from 117 active cases Wednesday. In fourth place was the 50-59 age group with 106 active cases, up from 101 active cases Wednesday.
North Dakota has confirmed nine COVID-19 or related deaths to date in February, down from 76 for January 2021, 282 in December 2020 and the peak of 498 deaths in November 2020. Of the 1,435 cumulative deaths statewide, 909 have been among ages 80 and older and 101 have been among ages 15-59. To date, there has been only one COVID-19 or related death among ages 15-19.
Eight counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 29 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported nine or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 16 counties, 12 including Richland County reported 45 or fewer active cases. Twenty-seven counties reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday.
The seven counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 32 cases; Burleigh and Stark counties, 16 cases each; Williams County, 11 cases; Grand Forks County, seven cases; and Morton and Ward counties, six cases each.
The seven counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 175 cases; Burleigh County, 143 cases; Grand Forks County, 86 cases; Ward County, 76 cases; Stark and Williams counties, 45 cases each; and Morton County, 38 cases.
More than 40.2 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. More than 52.6 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
