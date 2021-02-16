Richland rises to No. 13 for ND’s COVID-19 activity Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 11 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Feb. 16. The county rose to No. 13 for active cases in North Dakota.
Tuesday’s one new local case and 11 active cases are level with the new and active cases confirmed Monday, Feb. 15. On Monday, Richland County ranked No. 14 for active cases statewide. A total of 146 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported.
Ramsey County, North Dakota, confirmed 12 active cases and ranked No. 12 for activity statewide, NDDoH reported. McKenzie County, North Dakota, confirmed 10 active cases and ranked No. 14.
There have been 1,718 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,691 recoveries (including one new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date in Richland County, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll held Tuesday at 1,431 individuals. The state confirmed 136 new cases Tuesday, up from Monday’s 47 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 786 active cases, up from Monday’s 767 cases. A total of 4,148 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
As of Tuesday, 163,792 doses of the 178,375 COVID-19 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide. This includes 3,142 doses administered to date in Richland County and 35,033 doses administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 101,203 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday. North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has a population of 762,062. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Forty-six individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is up from Monday’s 42 individuals. North Dakota also reported 100 new recoveries Tuesday, up from Monday’s 38 new recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 137 active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29, up from 129 active cases Monday. The 30-39 age group followed with 118 active cases, down from 127 active cases Monday. Close behind were the 40-49 age group (104 active cases) and 50-59 age group (102 active cases).
Nine counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. An additional 30 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported nine or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 14 counties, 10 including Richland County reported 40 or fewer active cases. Twenty-two counties reported new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
The six counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 32 cases; Ward County, 22 cases; Grand Forks County, 20 cases; Burleigh County, 12 cases; and Morton and Williams counties, six cases each.
The six counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 150 cases; Burleigh County, 141 cases; Grand Forks and Ward counties, 86 cases each; Williams County, 40 cases; and Morton County, 36 cases.
More than 40 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 52.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
