Richland rises to No. 6 for ND’s COVID-19 activity Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed four new COVID-19 cases and 41 active cases Friday, Jan. 22. The county rose to No. 6 from No. 8 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
The county’s four new cases are down from the seven new cases confirmed Thursday, Jan. 21, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 41 local active cases are up from the 39 confirmed Thursday.
Richland County’s No. 6 position for active COVID-19 cases throughout North Dakota marks a new local peak. The county has been in the state’s top 10 since Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Ranking No. 5 was Williams County, North Dakota, which confirmed 81 active COVID-19 cases Friday. Ranking No. 7 was Stark County, North Dakota, which confirmed 40 active cases.
Friday’s COVID-19 positivity rate for Richland County was 1.67 percent, NDDoH reported. Friday’s positivity rate for Cass County, North Dakota, was 2.68 percent, while the positivity rate for Burleigh County, North Dakota, was 3.7 percent. The positivity rate for North Dakota was 3.13 percent Friday.
North Dakota confirmed 196 new COVID-19 cases Friday, up from Thursday’s 152 new cases. The state confirmed 1,184 active cases, up from Thursday’s 1,169 active cases.
Fifty-three individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, down from Thursday’s 54 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 170 new COVID-19 recoveries Friday, up from Thursday’s 143 recoveries.
Three new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Friday, NDDoH reported. The deceased included a man in his his 40s from Benson County, a woman in her 50s from Cass County and a man in his 80s from Morton County. North Dakota had had 1,403 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date.
Richland County has had 1,657 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,601 recoveries (including four new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last local COVID-19 death was confirmed more than a month ago, in December 2020.
North Dakota has had 96,567 positive COVID-19 cases and 93,980 recoveries to date, NDDoH reported. There have been 52 direct or related COVID-19 deaths to date in January 2021. Less than 100 of the deceased have been among ages 15-59.
There were 221 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 166 among ages 30-39.
Logan and Slope counties North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Friday. An additional 31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Thirty-three counties reported new cases Friday.
The six counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass and Burleigh counties, 32 cases each; Ward County, 25 cases; Williams County, 14 cases; and Grand Forks and Morton counties, 12 cases each.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Friday includes Cass County, 191 cases; Burleigh County, 171 cases; Ward County, 123 cases; Grand Forks County, 106 cases; and Williams County, 81 cases.
More than 38.4 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. More than 51.1 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
