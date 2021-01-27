Richland rises to No. 6 for ND’s COVID-19 activity Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed eight new and 39 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Jan. 27. The county rose to No. 6 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
Wednesday’s eight new local cases are up from the four new cases confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 26, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 39 local active cases are up from the 36 active cases confirmed Tuesday.
Richland County has been in the top 10 for active COVID-19 cases statewide since Tuesday, Jan. 19. On Tuesday, Jan. 26, it ranked No. 7.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 96 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 5 statewide Wednesday. Ranking No. 7 was Morton County, North Dakota, with 38 active cases.
Richland County’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 4.06 percent Wednesday, NDDoH reported. The positivity rate for Cass County, North Dakota, was 2.81 percent, compared to 1.41 percent for Burleigh County, North Dakota. The state’s positivity rate was 2.6 percent.
North Dakota confirmed 162 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 135 new cases. The state also confirmed 1,016 active cases, up from Tuesday’s 1,008 active cases.
Forty-nine individuals statewide were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 48 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 126 new recoveries Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 157 new recoveries.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday by NDDoH. The deceased was a woman in her 80s from Ward County, North Dakota. The state has had 1,416 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date.
Richland County has had 1,678 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,624 recoveries (including four new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last local COVID-19 death was confirmed more than a month ago, in December 2020.
North Dakota has had 97,160 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 94,728 recoveries to date, NDDoH reported. There have been 65 direct or related COVID-19 deaths to date in January 2021. Less than 100 of the 1,416 deceased to date have been among ages 15-59.
There were 181 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 163 among ages 30-39.
Billings, Divide, Griggs, Logan, Nelson, Oliver, Slope and Steele counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. An additional 25 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 active cases. Twenty-seven counties reported new cases Wednesday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 27 cases; Williams County, 26 cases; Ward County, 20 cases; Burleigh County, 15 cases; and Rolette County, 10 cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 189 cases; Burleigh County, 128 cases; Ward County, 109 cases; Grand Forks County, 97 cases; and Williams County, 96 cases.
Nearly 38.8 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. More than 51.4 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
