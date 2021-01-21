Richland rises to No. 8 for ND’s COVID-19 activity Thursday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed seven new COVID-19 cases and 39 active cases Thursday, Jan. 21. The county rose to No. 8 from No. 9 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
The county’s seven new cases are down from the nine new cases confirmed Wednesday, Jan. 20, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 39 local active cases are up from the 36 confirmed Wednesday. Richland County has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for COVID-19 activity since Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Richland County is tied for No. 8 with Walsh County, North Dakota, which also confirmed 39 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. Ranking No. 7 was Morton County, North Dakota, with 32 active cases. Ranking No. 10 was Ramsey County, North Dakota, with 30 active cases.
Thursday’s COVID-19 positivity rate for Richland County was 7.87 percent, NDDoH reported. Wednesday’s positivity rate for Cass County, North Dakota, was 2.72 percent, while the positivity rate for Burleigh County, North Dakota, was 2.05 percent. Updated positivity rates for the two counties were not immediately available. Thursday’s positivity rate for North Dakota was 2.4 percent.
North Dakota confirmed 152 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 158 new cases. The state confirmed 1,169 active cases, down from Wednesday’s 1,177 active cases.
Fifty-four individuals statewide were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, down from Wednesday’s 55 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 143 new COVID-19 recoveries Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 171 recoveries.
Thirteen new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Thursday, NDDoH reported. The deceased included five women and eight men. All were between ages 50-99 and came from Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, Golden Valley, McHenry, McLean, Ransom, Towner, Walsh, Ward and Williams counties, North Dakota.
As of Thursday, North Dakota has had 1,400 COVID-19 deaths to date. NDDoH also confirmed 96,370 positive COVID-19 cases and 93,801 recoveries to date. There have been 49 COVID-19 or related deceased to date in January 2021. More than 1,300 of the deceased to date have been among ages 60 and older.
Richland County has had 1,653 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,599 recoveries (including seven new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last local COVID-19 death occurred more than a month ago, in December 2020.
there were 226 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 178 among ages 30-39.
Logan and Slope counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 32 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Thirty-one counties reported new cases Thursday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Burleigh County, 24 cases; Cass County, 23 cases; Williams County, 17 cases; and Grand Forks and Stark counties, 10 cases each.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Cass County, 213 cases; Burleigh County, 155 cases; Grand Forks and Ward counties, 115 cases each; and Williams County, 74 cases.
Exactly 38.15 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 51.1 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
