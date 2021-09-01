Richland’s 19th COVID-19 death only one statewide on Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed its 19th COVID-19 or related death Wednesday, Sept. 1, its second in less than a week. The death was the only one of its kind confirmed Wednesday by the state of North Dakota, which has had 1,561 such deaths to date.
The only information known about the deceased is that they appear to have been between ages 50-59. According to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH), the cumulative total for COVID-19 or related deaths in that age group rose from 79 to 80 individuals. The deceased’s gender or whether or not his or her death was related to the delta variant is unknown.
NDDoH confirmed 32 active local COVID-19 cases, including 11 new. A total of two new recoveries were confirmed Wednesday.
North Dakota, as of Wednesday, has 2,442 active COVID-19 cases, including 463 new. A total of 240 new recoveries were confirmed Wednesday.
A total of 69 new COVID-19 tests for Richland County were processed, NDDoH confirmed. More than 49.3 percent of the county population has been tested for COVID-19. To date, there have been 2,119 confirmed cases and 2,068 local recoveries from COVID-19.
More than 59 percent of Richland County residents who are able to be vaccinated, 7,915 individuals ages 12 and older, have received at least one dosage. Nearly 56 percent, 7,434 individuals ages 12 and older, have completed their primary series of vaccinations according to NDDoH.
Richland County currently is ahead of North Dakota on the whole when it comes to vaccinations. NDDoH reported that nearly 53 percent of state residents, 348,119 individuals ages 12 and older, have received at least one dosage. More than 48 percent, 320,773 individuals ages 12 and older, have completed their primary series of vaccinations.
One-hundred-thirty-five individuals are hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of midday Wednesday, NDDoH reported. This includes 13 individuals in the ICU. The 70-79 age group currently leads for hospitalizations, 27 total, followed by ages 60-69 with 24 total.
“We do have a hospital capacity issue that is present and moving,” Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., said Wednesday.
Cass County, North Dakota, led Wednesday for new COVID-19 cases (82 total) and active cases (474 total). Burleigh County, North Dakota, came in second with 69 new cases and 451 active cases. All but three of North Dakota’s 53 counties have at least one active case, with 32 counties confirming double-digit activity.
COVID-19 activity, as of Wednesday, was highest among two age groups. There were a confirmed 450 cases among ages 30-39, followed by 448 cases among ages 20-29. The next highest amount of active cases, 286 total, was confirmed among ages 40-49.
