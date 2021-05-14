Richland’s active COVID-19 cases reach single digits

Friday, May 14 marked the first time in approximately a half-year since Richland County had single-digit COVID-19 activity, with nine confirmed active cases.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Keeping track of COVID-19 prevention and response in Richland County, North Dakota, doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s some numbers you should know.

9 — number of active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday, May 14 in Richland County; Friday marked the first time in approximately a half-year since Richland County had single-digit COVID-19 activity

1 — number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed Friday in Richland County

2 — number of new recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday in Richland County

16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to the North Dakota Department of Health

6,654 — number of Richland County residents ages 18 or older who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, May 13; that corresponds to 54.8 percent of the county’s adult population (approximately 48 percent of North Dakota’s adult population had gotten at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday)

6,203 — number of Richland County residents ages 18 or older who were up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations as of Thursday; that corresponds to 51.1 percent of the adult population (approximately 44 percent of North Dakota’s adult population was up to date with their vaccinations as of Thursday)

451 — number of Richland County residents, as of Thursday, who would need to get a second dose of vaccine for the local coverage rates to be level

9,523 — approximate number of Richland County residents of any age who have not received any doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday

3,536 — Richland County residents under age 18 as recorded in 2019

5,987 — approximate number of Richland County residents older than age 18 who have not received any doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday

2,018 — number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to date in Richland County as of Friday

1,992 — number of confirmed recoveries from COVID-19 to date in Richland County

17 — number of local COVID-19 or related deaths to date

46 — approximate percentage of the Richland County population that has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday

tied for 13th — where Richland County ranked Friday for COVID-19 activity in North Dakota counties; Foster and Mercer counties also had nine confirmed cases each; Burleigh County led with 143 active cases

794 — number of confirmed active COVID-19 cases throughout North Dakota on Friday

