Richland stays No. 9 for ND’s COVID-19 activity Wednesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed nine new COVID-19 cases and 36 active cases Wednesday, Jan. 20. The county held at No. 9 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
The county’s nine new cases are down from the 10 new cases confirmed Tuesday, Jan. 19, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 36 local active cases are up from the 32 confirmed Tuesday. Richland County returned to North Dakota’s top 10 for COVID-19 activity on Tuesday.
Tying for No. 10 Wednesday were Ramsey and Rolette counties, North Dakota, which each confirmed 29 active cases. Ranking No. 8 was Morton County, North Dakota, which confirmed 37 active cases.
Wednesday’s COVID-19 positivity rate for Richland County was 6.67 percent, NDDoH reported. The positivity rate for North Dakota was 3 percent.
North Dakota confirmed 158 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, up from Tuesday’s 138 new cases. The state confirmed 1,177 active cases, down from Tuesday’s 1,234 active cases.
Fifty-five individuals statewide were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19, down from Tuesday’s 88 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 171 new COVID-19 recoveries Wednesday, down from Tuesday’s 220 recoveries.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Wednesday, NDDoH reported. The deceased was a man in his 40s in Ramsey County, North Dakota.
“Yesterday it was discovered that there was a disruption in the flow of data between the software the caseworkers use and the Disease Surveillance and Reporting System (where the dashboard numbers are pulled from),” NDDoH stated. “The disruption happened on Jan. 13 and is now resolved.”
Richland County has had 1,646 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,595 recoveries (including five new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last local COVID-19 death occurred in December 2020.
North Dakota has had 96,222 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 93,658 recoveries and 1,387 deaths to date. More than 1,290 of the deceased have been among ages 60 or older. To date, there have been 40 COVID-19 or related deceased in January 2021.
There were 240 active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 20-29, NDDoH reported, followed by 180 among ages 30-39.
Logan, Slope and Wells counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Wednesday. An additional 31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported 10 or fewer active cases. Thirty-five counties reported new cases Wednesday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Burleigh County, 21 cases; Ward County, 18 cases; Cass and Williams counties, 16 cases each; and Grand Forks County, 15 cases.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday included Cass County, 220 cases; Burleigh County, 147 cases; Ward County, 132 cases; Grand Forks County, 118 cases; and Williams County, 65 cases.
Nearly 38.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, NDDoH reported. More than 51 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
