Richland ties Thursday for No. 10 for ND’s COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 13 active COVID-19 cases Thursday, Feb. 11. The county returned to North Dakota’s top 10 for active cases, as part of a four-way tie for No. 10.
In addition to Richland County, Pembina, Ramsey and Rolette counties, North Dakota, all confirmed 13 active COVID-19 cases Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported Thursday that only four counties have more than 50 active cases.
Richland County’s two new and 13 active COVID-19 cases are level with the two new and 13 active cases confirmed Wednesday, Feb. 10. The four counties at No. 10 for statewide activity ranked above McHenry County, North Dakota, which confirmed 12 active cases and came in at No. 14 for statewide activity Thursday.
A total of 137 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed, NDDoH reported. Richland County has had 1,714 confirmed positive cases, 1,685 recoveries (including two new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll rose Thursday to 1,430 individuals. The newest was a woman in her 70s from Cass County, North Dakota, NDDoH confirmed.
The state confirmed 139 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 145 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 795 active cases, down from Wednesday’s 759 cases.
A total of 8,575 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide. As of Thursday, 147,486 doses of the 178,375 COVID-19 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide. This includes 2,580 doses administered to date in Richland County and 33,478 doses administered in Cass County.
Thirty-nine individuals statewide were hospitalized Thursday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is up from Wednesday’s 34 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 104 new recoveries Thursday, down from Wednesday’s 112 new recoveries.
NDDoH confirmed 146 active COVID-19 cases statewide Thursday among ages 20-29, up from 133 active cases Wednesday. This is followed by 127 active cases statewide among ages 30-39, up from 120 active cases Wednesday. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota.
Eight counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Thursday. An additional 28 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported nine or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 17 counties, 13 including Richland County reported fewer than 50 active cases. Twenty-eight counties reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down from 30 counties Wednesday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Thursday included Burleigh County, 30 cases; Cass County, 20 cases; Grand Forks and Ward counties, 12 cases each; and Stark County, eight cases. Of the five, Cass and Grand Forks counties had more new cases — three total and two total, respectively — than the day before.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Thursday included Burleigh County, 166 cases; Cass County, 135 cases; Grand Forks County, 75 cases; Ward County, 71 cases; and Williams County, 47 cases. Williams County was the only one of the five to have less active cases — five total — than the day before. Burleigh County had the highest increase, 13 cases total.
More than 40 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday, according to NDDoH. More than 52.4 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.