WAHPETON — The Richland County Health Department will be continuing COVID-19 vaccination in Phase 1A, it announced Friday, Jan. 8. People receiving vaccination in Phase 1A include:
• Health care workers
• Long term care residents and staff
“We will be transitioning to Phase 1B the week of Monday, January 11, with a primary focus on individuals age 75 and older,” Health Services Director Kayla Carlson stated. “After the 75 and older priority group has been offered the vaccine and demand is declining, we will transition to the remainder of Phase 1B.”
Phase 1B recipients consists of, in order of priority:
• Persons 65-74 with two or more high-risk medical conditions
• Staff and persons living in other congregate settings (i.e. corrections, group homes, treatment centers, homeless shelters, etc.)
• Persons age 65 and older with one or more high-risk medical conditions
• Persons age 65 and older with or without high-risk medical conditions
• Persons with two or more high-risk medical conditions regardless of age
• Childcare workers
• Workers employed by preschools or Kindergarten through 12th grade:
◦ Teachers, nutritional services, aides, bus drivers, principals, administrative staff, custodians, etc.
“Due to limited doses, we will be reaching out to the clients we serve to schedule appointments,” Carlson stated. “In the near future, we will be sharing a registration website link for Richland County residents to schedule an appointment and pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Once the registration link is available, it will be posted in Daily News, News-Monitor, Wahpeton Channel 12, and on the Richland County Health Department’s Facebook page and website.
Wilkin County to also broadcast updates
BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. — Wilkin County Public Health is currently in Phase 1a for the COVID-19 vaccine, the department stated Friday.
"In Minnesota, Phase 1a has three priority areas and the priority areas include health care personnel, long term care residents, EMS and first responders and assisted living facilities," stated Ashley Wiertzema of Wilkin County Public Health.
For a list of everyone that is covered in Phase 1a, please check out Wilkin County Public Health’s website: https://www.co.wilkin.mn.us/publichealth.
"The amount of vaccine currently available is limited, so we ask for your patience as we move through the phases," Wiertzema stated.
Wilkin County Public Health will alert the public of when it is ready for the next phase, with updates on the county website, Wilkin County Public Health Facebook page, KBMW and Daily News.
