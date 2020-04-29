SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Sanford Health continues to lead during this unprecedented pandemic by bringing antibody testing to patients throughout the health system’s geographic reach. Antibody testing is a new frontier in gathering data to better understand COVID-19.
Sanford’s laboratory in Sioux Falls has equipment in place to process antibody tests. Internal processes and trial runs are being finalized before the antibody tests roll out across the health system in the coming weeks. Up to 1,200 tests could be completed each day.
“We are committed to staying on the leading edge of patient care, technology and information during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Allison Suttle, chief medical officer for Sanford Health. “Antibody testing is another way for us to learn about this new virus, share information with our colleagues and better understand what this means for individuals and communities.”
Antibody testing is one way to determine who has previously been infected with a disease. That will be particularly helpful with COVID-19 as a number of patients who are infected will never develop symptoms. Antibody testing can also lead to knowledge on whether people can be infected multiple times with COVID-19.
Antibody tests determine previous infection through a simple blood test. Antibodies are produced by your immune system to attack a virus. It is important to remember that this test is not for determining if someone is currently ill.
Sanford Health will announce additional details as the testing becomes available.
Sanford Health, one of the largest health systems in the United States, is dedicated to the integrated delivery of health care, genomic medicine, senior care and services, global clinics, research and affordable insurance.
Headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the organization includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries. Nearly $1 billion in gifts from philanthropist Denny Sanford have transformed how Sanford Health improves the human condition.
For information, visit sanfordhealth.org or Sanford Health News.
