Minnesota's Dept. of Health reported 498 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the state total to 6,228. The state data shows 395 people have died from COVID-19 related causes.
The number of cases requiring hospitalization is 1,159, with 389 hospitalized today and 135 in ICU. Among people incarcerated in the state, 82 have tested positive and 238 negative. Among prison staff, 41 have tested positive.
The highest concentration of cases remains in Hennepin County, which has 1,980 confirmed cases, 1,721 active, and 295 deaths. Wilkin County has 11 confirmed cases, 8 are still active, and 3 deaths. Clay County reported 189 confirmed cases, 176 active as of Saturday and 13 deaths. Otter Tail County has 11 confirmed cases and no deaths.
For more information, check the state's DOH dashboard at https://mndps.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/f28f84968c1148129932c3bebb1d3a1a/.
