Saturday morning update: 15 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

COVID-19 Positive Test Results for March 28, 2020
A.M. POSITIVE TEST RESULTS | March 27 at 3 p.m. - March 28 at 9 a.m.
· Woman in her 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Cass County, community spread
· Man in his 60s from Sioux County, community spread
· Man in his 30s from Stark County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Morton County, under investigation
· Man in his 30s from Stark County, close contact
· Man in his 30s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 40s from Burleigh County, under investigation
· Man in his 60s from Barnes County, under investigation
· Woman in her 50s from Barnes County, under investigation
· Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 50s from Cass County, travel
· Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
· Woman in her 20s from Cass County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
2892 - Total Tested (+184 individuals from yesterday)
2809 - Negative (+169 individuals from yesterday)
83 – Positive (+15 individuals from yesterday)
16 – Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
15 – Recovered (+1 individuals from yesterday)
1 – Death (+0 individuals from yesterday)
