North Dakota Dept. of Health officials reported one additional COVID-19 related death, the 24th in the state, in its Saturday update. The patient was a man in his 70s from Cass County who had underlying health conditions.

There were 46 new confirmed cases, bringing the total in North Dakota to 1,153 and recorded 2,000 more tests. The total of tests completed in the state is 31,547.

Ninety people have been hospitalized with the disease since the pandemic started, and 32 are currently hospitalized, five more than the previous day.

There are 510 people listed as recovered, leaving the state with 619 active confirmed cases.

Richland County remains with 7 confirmed cases and all have recovered. Cass County has 572 cases with 222 recovered, and Grand Forks County has 265 cases with 83 recovered.

INDIVIDUAL WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

 

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Burleigh County - 1
  • Cass County – 30
  • Dunn County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 3
  • McLean County - 2
  • Stark County – 2
  • Stutsman County – 3
  • Ward County - 4

BY THE NUMBERS

31,547 – Total Tested (+2,022 individuals from yesterday)

30,394 – Total Negative (+1,976 individuals from yesterday)

1,153 – Total Positive (+46 individuals from yesterday)

90 – Total Hospitalized (+4 individuals from yesterday)

32 – Currently Hospitalized (+5 individuals from yesterday)

510 – Total Recovered (+28 individuals from yesterday)

24 – Total Deaths (+1 individual from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

