The newest coronavirus-themed phishing attack may be the most ruthless yet. The cybercriminals are sending emails that appear to be from a hospital and warn that you have been exposed to the virus through contact with a colleague, friend, or family member. Attached to the email is a “pre-filled” form to download and take with you to the hospital. Don’t be fooled. The attachment is actually a sophisticated piece of malware. This threat relies on panic and fear to bypass rational thinking. Don’t give in!
Remember to stay vigilant:
• Think before you click. The bad guys rely on impulsive clicking.
• Never download an attachment from an email you weren’t expecting.
• Even if the sender appears to be from a familiar organization, the email address could be spoofed.
Stop, Look, and Think. Don’t be fooled.
