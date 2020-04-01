Scammers exploiting the coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is sweeping the globe, causing health, financial and social stress. Unfortunately, there are scammers who are using this outbreak to exploit your information. Here are the current scams and advice for handling them.
Phishing emails and malicious links
Scammers can craft emails and email addresses that appear to come from credible, reliable sources like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). However, they may contain malicious links or dangerous attachments.
These emails have a goal in mind: to infect your computer with its own virus to steal your information. For this reason, never click on links or attachments you weren’t expecting. If you are suspicious, go directly to the company’s website for the information rather than through the email received.
Some emails will ask you donate to a charity for studies, healthcare workers, volunteers or victims that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Some of those so-called charities are fake and will not go to support those affected.
If you want to donate to charities but aren’t sure how or who to donate to, visit The Life You Can Save (https://www.thelifeyoucansave.org/charity-stories/how-our-recommended-charities-are-addressing-the-covid-19-virus/) which focuses on donating to charities that save or improve the most lives per dollar and have already listed their recommended charities, and Forbes (https://www.forbes.com/sites/williampbarrett/2018/12/11/charities-to-donate/#579cdf096f29).
The Forbes articles provides useful resources and also tips for diligently evaluating a charity to find one with a true charitable intent and nothing in return other than benefiting the cause. The article also focuses on evaluating charities financial efficiency through measurements of charitable commitment, fundraising efficiency and donor dependency.
Furthermore the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance is a charity watchdog that provides evaluations on specific charities. Additionally, each state has a governmental office that regulates charities which can be contacted to see if there are any complaints.
Phony callsNow that many workers have shifted to working remotely, cybercriminals are using this as an opportunity to access personal and company information. According to KnowBe4, one scam involves calling to pose as personnel support from the companies or services that your organization may be using to allow you to work remotely.
The scammers will attempt to gain your trust by stating your job title, email address and other information that can easily be found online through LinkedIn or Facebook profiles. The scammer will then claim to send you an email including a link or attachment. For this reason, never provide personal or work information over the phone unless you’re the one who initiated the call. Also, if you receive this call, hang up and notify your organization.
Fake health productsIf you cough or have the sniffles, the question “Do I have COVID-19?” may cross your mind. The majority of tests out there are being used for those who are in dire need of a diagnosis due to a shortage of tests. Perhaps if you can’t access a test, you may seek alternative routes of purchasing equipment to safeguard yourself or others, or you may look for a “cure” of your symptoms from online organizations claiming to have those health care products.
The appeal is obvious, although according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there are no authorized online tests or cure for COVID-19 and that fraudulent health claims, test and products pose serious health risks.
“We want to alert the American public that, at this time, the FDA has not authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19. The FDA sees the public health value in expanding the availability of COVID-19 testing through safe and accurate tests that may include home collection, and we are actively working with test developers in this space,” FDA stated in response to the surge of fraudulent coronavirus activity.
CARES ActLast Friday, President Donald Trump signed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act into law. Scammers are using the confusion over the stimulus checks and business loans to convince potential victims to turn over personally-identifying information.
According to the BBB, government imposters have been calling suggesting that individuals may qualify for special COVID-19 government grants. They further claim that it is necessary to verify the individual’s identity to process the request. The BBB also said that the scammers are doing this through email, text messages, phony calls and social media posts.
In reality, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will deposit your stimulus check into a direct deposit account previously provided on a tax return or will mail a paper check if the IRS does not have that information. The IRS will not call to verify information so do not give out bank account or personal information. Instead, do not engage – hang up or delete any messages.
Justin Neppl, executive director of Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), warns businesses to beware of scammers after hearing from local businesses and consumer reports of people taking losses. Safe information regarding business loans from the government should be found directly from the state or federal website and not from suspicious emails or phone calls.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general across the United States are increasing their efforts to crack down on the increase of scams related to the outbreak.
If you have been approached by a scammer, you can report that information to help others avoid being scammed to www.BBB.org/ScamTracker.com or at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) at https://www.fcc.gov/.
