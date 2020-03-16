Schools close in effort to slow COVID-19

By Wednesday, March 18, all K-12 schools in North Dakota and Minnesota will be closed in an effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
North Dakota schools will be closed from Monday, March 16-Friday, March 20, Gov. Doug Burgum said Sunday, March 15.
“The decision was made in an effort to reduce the rate of infection and give the state an opportunity to gather more data, better assess testing and treatment capabilities and plan for education in the event of an extended COVID-19 pandemic,” Burgum’s office stated Sunday.
Wahpeton Public Schools was scheduled to hold a 6 p.m. school board meeting Monday. Earlier that day, Superintendent Rick Jacobson said he was expecting the school closures to last beyond the five days initially allocated and was looking into ways to implement a long-term solution, which may include online education.
“We are starting the navigation process,” Jacobson said. “We sent out an alert to everyone signed up with our PowerSchool system and we’ll be sending out correspondence as we see fit.”
The district is optimistic that it can continue to provide free or reduced cost lunches to families that need them. Jacobson said he expects it will run similar to the summer food program organized through Wahpeton Parks and Recreation, in which brown bag lunches can be picked up by those who need them.
A release from the school Monday afternoon indicated grab ‘n’ go meals will be provided free for K-12 students. Each student will need to pick up their bags.
Breakfast and lunch bags will be available at the Elementary School Door #9 only. Breakfast will be available from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunches available from 11 am. to 12:30 p.m.
The district will also be delivering meals according to the bus stops. A schedule is will be on the district web site. These times are approximate and can be adjusted. They will deliver one time a day with both a lunch bag and breakfast bag.
City Brew Hall, Wahpeton, meanwhile announced Monday that it would aid families experiencing food instability.
“We believe that kids should never be hungry,” the restaurant stated on Facebook. “We also believe that when times get tough, we should take care of each other. If your family is experiencing food instability, we will help as best we can.”
City Brew Hall is offering youth a turkey, ham or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a side of fruit slices at no cost to parents.
“Just call us during open hours and we’ll meet you at your car with carry out,” City Brew Hall continued.
The restaurant said it will not question anyone about the legitimacy of their need. At the same time, they’re reminding the public that they are a small, family-owned business.
“Our resources are not unlimited, so we ask that you remember that this isn’t a promo or a marketing thing — it’s doing what we can for people who need the help,” City Brew Hall stated.
Daily News will provide more meal information from the schools as it is available.
Minnesota schools will be closed for eight school days, Wednesday, March 18-Friday, March 27, Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday.
“I am ordering the temporary closure of schools so educators can make plans to provide a safe learning environment for all Minnesota students during this pandemic,” Walz said. “Closing schools is never an easy decision, but we need to make sure we have plans in place to educate and feed our kids regardless of what’s to come.”
Gov. Burgum said North Dakota’s schools situation will be reassessed by Friday, March 20.
“We remain in a state of calm and continue to base our decisions on facts, not fear,” he said. “We want to work through the situation, gain understanding and make sure we’re driven by data and solid strategies.”
Officials are recommending the public follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations, which are evolving.
“Stay home when you’re sick,” Burgum’s office advises. “Cover your coughs and sneezes and wash your hands often. Get plenty of rest, drink fluids, eat healthy foods and manage your stress to help prevent getting COVID-19 and recover from it if you do.”
Residents with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call the North Dakota Department of Health’s hotline at 1-866-2-7-2880. The hotline is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Additional COVID-19 information is available at the department website, www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, or the CDC website, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
For full, free-access coverage of the coronavirus situation in North Dakota and Minnesota, visit https:///www.wahpetondailynews.com/news/coronavirus.
