Schreiber Beck gives personal COVID-19 update

North Dakota state Rep. Cynthia Schreiber Beck, R-District 25, confirmed Tuesday, March 16 that she tested positively for COVID-19.
“I am feeling fairly well at this point and will be back at the Capitol on March 26,” Schreiber Beck said Tuesday evening. “I will attend committee meetings and floor sessions virtually — and continue to represent District 25.”
Schreiber Beck said she had barely any symptoms and didn’t know how she contracted COVID-19, Forum News Service reported Tuesday. Her positive result came before she headed to the North Dakota Capitol that morning.
As of Tuesday, two members of the North Dakota House of Representatives have tested positively for COVID-19 during the week of Monday, March 15. Legislators had the option to not wear a mask or face shield on the Senate and House floors beginning Monday, Forum News Service reported.
Rep. David Monson, R-District 10, said he tested positively for COVID-19 on Monday. He left the Capitol with mild cold-like symptoms.
Schreiber Beck, who wore a face mask Monday in the Capitol, was recently in Wahpeton as part of Coffee with Legislators. She was joined by state Sen. Larry Luick, R-District 25, and state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Dem-NPL-District 25.
