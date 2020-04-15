Twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, April 15 in North Dakota. Twelve of the cases were confirmed in Cass County, followed by eight in Grand Forks County, two in Mountrail County and one each in McKenzie and McLean counties, North Dakota.
No new cases were confirmed in Richland County, North Dakota. As of Wednesday morning, the county has had three coronavirus cases total. North Dakota has had 365 total positive COVID-19 cases, including 142 total recoveries as of Wednesday.
The North Dakota Department of Health released further information:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
POSITIVE TEST RESULTS
• Male age 10-19 from Cass County, community spread
• Man in his 50s from Cass County, community spread
• Woman in her 20s from Cass County, community spread
• Man in his 50s from Cass County, close contact
• Man in his 40s from Cass County, community spread
• Woman in her 60s from Cass County, under investigation
• Male age 10-19 from Cass County, under investigation
• Man in his 20s from Cass County, community spread
• Woman in her 70s from Cass County, under investigation
• Man in his 40s from Cass County, under investigation
• Man in his 30s from Cass County, under investigation
• Woman in her 40s from Cass County, under investigation
• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, community spread
• Man in his 30s from Grand Forks County, under investigation
• Woman in her 50s from Grand Forks County, community spread
• Woman in her 30s from Grand Forks County, community spread
• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, community spread
• Man in his 20s from Grand Forks County, community spread
• Man in his 40s from Grand Forks County, community spread
• Male age 10-19 from Grand Forks County, under investigation
• Man in his 40s from McKenzie County, close contact
• Man in his 40s from McLean County, under investigation
• Man in his 40s from Mountrail County, under investigation
• Man in his 20s from Mountrail County, under investigation
Categories: Travel, Possible Travel, Community Spread, Close Contact, Household Contact, Under Investigation
BY THE NUMBERS
11,317 – Total Tested (+401 individuals from yesterday)
10,952 – Negative (+377 individuals from yesterday)
365 – Positive (+24 individuals from yesterday)
44 – Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)
13 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)
142 – Recovered (+4 individuals from yesterday)
9 – Death (+0 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
