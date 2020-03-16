(St. Paul) –On Monday night, the Minnesota Senate will pass additional emergency funding for hospitals, nursing homes, and other medical professionals on the front lines to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. In addition, the bill lifts the cap for e-learning to give more flexibility to schools.
“Although is not my first choice, it is important to remember that this is not a shutdown,” said Senator Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake). “We will be working remotely and engaging in newer ways of interacting, such as Facetime and other web-based options. This is unorthodox, but we are committed to getting the people’s work done. Remember to keep informed, live without fear, and continue praying for our state, nation, and those affected by the virus.”
March 9, the legislature unanimously approved $21 million for emergency funding to combat COVID-19. The emergency funds will allow the Minnesota Department of Health, in collaboration with state and federal officials, to support disease investigation, monitor potential cluster outbreaks, provide information to the public, coordinate statewide response activities, and conduct laboratory analysis.
Leaders of the Minnesota Legislature have also announced that beginning Tuesday, March 17, the House and Senate will alter their operations and suspend all legislative business until April 14 in order to protect the public and limit the public spread of COVID-19.
Residents who have concerns or questions can still direct them to Sen. Westrom’s office at 651-296-3826 or sen.torrey.westrom@senate.mn.
As the COVID-19 virus unfolds in Minnesota, there are several resources that individuals can use to stay up to date on the latest information:
MDH’s COVID-19 page: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html
MDH’s COVID-19 prevention tips: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/prevention.html
MDH’s COVID-19 Situation Update: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html
Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 page: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/symptoms-causes/syc-20479963
CDC COVID-19 page: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
CDC COVID-19 Frequently Asked Questions: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html
