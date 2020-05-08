The coronavirus pandemic has instituted permanent distance learning for Minnesota school’s current school year and Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home executive order has forced many to work from home. These effects from the COVID-19 outbreak has highlighted the need for greater broadband access, especially in rural Minnesota.
The Minnesota Senate unanimously passed an emergency rural broadband bill Monday, May 5, that was chiefly authored by Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake). The senator is the chair of the Senate Agriculture, Rural Development and Housing Finance Committee.
“Investment in broadband is as important as investment in electricity was years ago,” Westrom said. “Children should have access for school, farmers should have access to watch markets and stay connected, and people in rural areas should have access to the many job opportunities that are now offered remotely.”
This bill will rush $20 million into expanding broadband access to students and families that are working and learning from home due to COVID-19.
Legislation has largely been focused on areas that have been severely affected by the stay-at-home order such as education, working remotely and telemedicine.
From the bill's funding, $8 million will go towards distance learning grants for students who are currently lacking internet access during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency and $2 million will reimburse licensed health care providers who invest in and install equipment related to the virus.
The state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) will award the grants based on geographic need and on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The remaining $10 million will go into the Border to Border Broadband Development Grant Program. This legislation hyper-targets the development of broadband in unserved and underserved areas in the state.
Nearly 92 percent of Minnesotans have access to broadband internet, leaving 8 percent without, which are primarily located in rural parts of the state.
Minnesota Rural Counties (MRC), a group that focuses on issues that pertain to outstate Minnesota, has been a large advocate of expanding broadband access and this bill. However, this bill originally was set for a $30 million investment into rural broadband.
Dennis Larson, Wilkin County Commissioner and MRC member, said that while he and the MRC are disappointed the bill did not receive the original $30 million, they were glad the legislature provided $20 million to help rural communities.
“Broadband is a modern-day utility and the internet is becoming the ‘town square’ of today,” Westrom said in his concluding Senate Floor remarks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.