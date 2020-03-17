Southeast Senior Services is committed to the health and safety of our clients and seniors. We are continuing to evaluate our response to the coronavirus situation (COVID-19) and are working closely with state and local health officials, as well as monitoring the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), for updates, resources and information.

The decision to cancel programs and services is always difficult to make, but we are keeping in line with the recommendations from the experts. As part of our response to COVID-19, Southeast Senior Services is cancelling:

Activities

All senior centers in Richland County have suspended all activities.

Transportation

All senior centers have suspended transportation as of Tuesday, March 17. At this time, our Richland County Transportation will continue to provide other transportation.

All other Southeast Senior Services programs and services are being evaluated on a case by case basis to ensure the safety of all involved.

Congregate dining

Starting on Wednesday, March 18, congregate dining will be discontinued at all meal sites with prepackaged meals being made available for pick up. Participating seniors must register for daily prepackaged meals. Seniors are asked to call their meal site and sign up in advance.

Home delivered meals

We are committed to continuing home delivery of meals. We are asking volunteers to limit direct contact with meal recipients by not shaking hands, hugging, etc. We encourage everyone to:

Avoid contact with people who are sick

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Stay home if they are sick and not deliver meals on wheels

Cover mouth and nose with tissue when coughing or sneezing then throw the tissue in the trash and wash hands

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Drivers license

Also effective immediately until further notice, there will be no driver’s license services held at our facility. For more information about driver’s licenses, please call 1-855-633-6835.

