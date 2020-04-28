Service providers remain committed to vulnerable North Dakotans

Developmental disability service providers throughout North Dakota say they are continuing to provide residential and support services through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Providers include the Life Skills and Transition Center in Grafton, North Dakota. The center is part of the state department of human services and supports residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“Our team has been working diligently on our COVID-19 preparedness efforts to support the health and safety of the people who live here and our team members,” said Susan Foerster, Life Skills and Transition Center superintendent.
The center has identified an isolation area and a core team of medical professionals and direct support staff who can provide care if any person tests positive for COVID-19, Foerster said.
“The center also has a supply of personal protective equipment on hand,” the North Dakota Department of Human Services reported. “All employees are required to wear a mask and participate in a health screen before beginning their work shifts.”
Health and safety recommendations followed by the Life Skills and Transition Center are coming from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Dakota Department of Health. The center is also working to provide new routines and some sense of normalcy to the people who live there, the human services department reported.
For center residents, it’s a matter of affected routines, activities and social connections.
“We made some adjustments to our day program schedule to provide more opportunities for physical and occupational therapy,” Foerster said.
Other modifications include expanded use of the center’s onsite pool and gymnasium for recreation activities. Wellness activities including crafting, yoga, mindfulness meditation and healthy cooking classes have been added.
“A visitor restriction policy remains in effect,” the human services department reported. “People who live at the center can continue to communicate with friends and family by phone, computers and other electronic devices.”
The center is also providing regular written updates on COVID-19 preparedness efforts to family members and guardians of people living on its campus.
Officials with the human services’ developmental disabilities division are working closely with developmental disability service providers throughout North Dakota, as well as individuals with disabilities and their families.
“Our developmental disability program managers, infant development specialists and service providers continue to provide support to individuals and their families, just in a different way,” said Tina Bay, division director. “We have ramped up the use of technology like Microsoft Teams to do virtual checks to ensure individuals are receiving the services and supports they need to maintain their health and well-being.”
Service providers are being supported with regular conference calls to all providers, the division reported. The calls allow for sharing policy guidance and recommendations on how providers can modify the way they deliver home and community-based services to meet individuals’ needs. Prevention recommendations from the CDC and state health department are also factored in.
Recently, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved an Appendix K to North Dakota’s existing Medicaid 1915© waivers, the human services department reported. This adds temporary flexibility in how Medicaid-funded services are delivered during the pandemic.
“We have a strong working relationship with our service providers, and we are doing what we can to help them to continue to serve vulnerable North Dakotans during this time,” Bay said. “I would also like to say thank you to our direct service professionals who are working hard and going above and beyond to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities.”
For more information on the North Dakota Department of Human Services response to COVID-19, visit www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid19/index.html. For COVID-19 health information, visit www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus. For details about the state’s COVID-19 response, visit www.ndresponse.gov.
