Seven active COVID-19 cases in Richland County

One-hundred thirty-four new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, May 21. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 51 deaths, 838 active cases (including seven in Richland County, North Dakota), 1,340 recoveries and 2,229 total cases to date.
One new individual in Richland County has been reported as having COVID-19. The North Dakota Department of Health reported seven recoveries, 14 total cases and 788 COVID-19 tests conducted as of Thursday in Richland County.
Two new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday. The individuals were men from Cass County, North Dakota. One was in his 70s and the other was in his 90s. Both had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Of North Dakota’s 51 total COVID-19 deaths, 38 are considered due to COVID-19, six were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and seven cases have pending death records.
Thursday’s totals include 93 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; 24 in Ward County; six in Burleigh County; four in Emmons County; and one each in Bottineau, Grand Forks, Mercer, Morton, Pierce and Ramsey counties.
North Dakota will launch a new smartphone application using exposure notification technology developed by Apple and Google to assist with COVID-19 contact tracing, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Wednesday, May 20.
The Care19 Exposure app is expected to be available by early June. It will join the existing Care19 app, which will now be known as Care19 Diary.
According to the governor’s office, Care19 Diary has more than 33,400 users in North Dakota. Data is collected anonymously in both applications and participation is always voluntary.
“The Care19 Exposure app will help us to improve contact tracing and continue our ND Smart Restart by notifying people who may have been exposure to COVID-19, reaching the greatest number of people in a way that protects their privacy,” Burgum said.
Across North Dakota, nearly 75,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed. The 74,760 tests as of Thursday include 2,757 tests recorded since Wednesday. Nearly 61,300 individuals have been tested to date, with several individuals receiving serial or followup COVID-19 tests.
Public health resources in Richland County are currently being directed to test for COVID-19 in potentially high risk locations including long-term care facilities and nursing homes. Richland County is not currently scheduled to hold a mass, public drive through COVID-19 testing event.
Thirty-eight new North Dakota individuals were confirmed recovered from COVID-19 Thursday morning by NDDoH. As of Thursday, a total of 39 individuals are currently hospitalized. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 144 to date.
The majority of North Dakota’s 51 COVID-19 deaths, 32 as of Thursday, have been individuals age 80 or older. NDDoH reported that 11 total deaths have been for individuals in their 70s, followed by three deaths of individuals in their 60s, two deaths of individuals in their 50s and three deaths of individuals in their 40s.
As of Thursday, the majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 cases, 506 total, have been diagnosed in individuals between ages 30-39. A majority of the individuals, 351 total, have been confirmed recovered from COVID-19.
Cass County has had 1,370 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date, including 766 recoveries and 40 deaths. More than 13,870 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, has had 320 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 215 recoveries and three deaths. Nearly 5,230 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, has had 125 confirmed COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 89 recoveries and no deaths. Exactly 7,020 COVID-19 tests have been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
