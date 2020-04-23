Seventh COVID-19 case, more testing in Richland County

Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, April 23 in North Dakota. As of Thursday morning, the state has had 709 total positive cases, including 269 recoveries.
Thursday’s totals include the seventh COVID-19 case in Richland County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 193 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county. That’s an increase from Wednesday, April 22, when records indicated 165 tests had been administered.
A Cass County, North Dakota woman is the fifteenth individual in the state to have died from COVID-19, NDDoH reported. She was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions.
Further information was provided by NDDoH:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID
• Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES
• Burke County - 1
• Burleigh County - 2
• Cass County – 18
• Grand Forks County – 8
• Mountrail County - 2
• Richland County - 1
BY THE NUMBERS
16,330 – Total Tested (+741 individuals from yesterday)
15,621 – Negative (+711 individuals from yesterday)
709 – Positive (+32 individuals from yesterday)
**Please note: After investigation, two previous cases from Cass County were found to reside out of state and were removed from the total number.
65 – Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)
18 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)
269 – Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)
15 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus
