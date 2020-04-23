Seventh COVID-19 case, more testing in Richland County
Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Thirty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, April 23 in North Dakota. As of Thursday morning, the state has had 709 total positive cases, including 269 recoveries.

Thursday’s totals include the seventh COVID-19 case in Richland County, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Department of Health, 193 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county. That’s an increase from Wednesday, April 22, when records indicated 165 tests had been administered.

A Cass County, North Dakota woman is the fifteenth individual in the state to have died from COVID-19, NDDoH reported. She was in her 80s and had underlying health conditions.

Further information was provided by NDDoH:

North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results 

Results listed are from the previous day.  

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

• Woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES

• Burke County - 1

• Burleigh County - 2

• Cass County – 18

• Grand Forks County – 8

• Mountrail County - 2

• Richland County - 1

BY THE NUMBERS

16,330 – Total Tested (+741 individuals from yesterday)

15,621 – Negative (+711 individuals from yesterday)

709 – Positive (+32 individuals from yesterday)

**Please note: After investigation, two previous cases from Cass County were found to reside out of state and were removed from the total number. 

65 – Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

18 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)

269 – Recovered (+40 individuals from yesterday)

15 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Tags

Load comments