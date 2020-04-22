Sixth COVID-19 case reported in Richland County
Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, April 22 in North Dakota. As of Wednesday morning, the state has had 679 total positive cases, including 229 recoveries.

A Cass County, North Dakota man is the fourteenth individual in the state to have died from COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. He was in his 40s and had underlying health conditions.

Wednesday’s totals include the sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in Richland County, North Dakota. According to NDDoH, 165 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.

Further information was provided by NDDoH:

North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results 

Results listed are from the previous day.  

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID

• Man in his 40s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES

• Burleigh County - 2

• Cass County – 18

• Grand Forks County – 11

• Richland County - 1

• Stark County – 1

• Ward County – 1

• Wells County - 1

**Please note: After investigation, the case reported yesterday from Sioux County was determined to be from Cass County.

BY THE NUMBERS

15,589 – Total Tested (+602 individuals from yesterday)

14,910 – Negative (+567 individuals from yesterday)

679 – Positive (+35 individuals from yesterday)

62 – Hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)

23 – Currently Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)

229 – Recovered (+15 individuals from yesterday)

14 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

