Sixth COVID-19 case reported in Richland County

Thirty-five new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Wednesday, April 22 in North Dakota. As of Wednesday morning, the state has had 679 total positive cases, including 229 recoveries.
A Cass County, North Dakota man is the fourteenth individual in the state to have died from COVID-19, the North Dakota Department of Health reported. He was in his 40s and had underlying health conditions.
Wednesday’s totals include the sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in Richland County, North Dakota. According to NDDoH, 165 COVID-19 tests have been administered in the county.
Further information was provided by NDDoH:
North Dakota Positive COVID-19 Test Results
Results listed are from the previous day.
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID
• Man in his 40s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
COUNTIES WITH POSITIVE CASES
• Burleigh County - 2
• Cass County – 18
• Grand Forks County – 11
• Richland County - 1
• Stark County – 1
• Ward County – 1
• Wells County - 1
**Please note: After investigation, the case reported yesterday from Sioux County was determined to be from Cass County.
BY THE NUMBERS
15,589 – Total Tested (+602 individuals from yesterday)
14,910 – Negative (+567 individuals from yesterday)
679 – Positive (+35 individuals from yesterday)
62 – Hospitalized (+8 individuals from yesterday)
23 – Currently Hospitalized (+6 individuals from yesterday)
229 – Recovered (+15 individuals from yesterday)
14 – Death (+1 individual from yesterday)
For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.