BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Commerce today announced that Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari will join Commerce for a special edition of the Commerce Business Briefing call on May 7.
Kashkari will discuss the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including North Dakota-specific observations and thoughts on what the future may hold.
The session will be moderated interview style with the option for participants to submit questions in advance.
“Over the past six weeks, North Dakota has done a tremendous job of working through the challenge at hand – the pandemic – and we have been necessarily engaged in addressing the issues of today,” Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer said. “I’m thrilled to host the progressive leader of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, President Neel Kashkari, to provide members of the North Dakota business community the opportunity to look ahead. I encourage North Dakota business leaders to join this call, and provide questions at the time of registration as these questions will be used to guide the discussion.”
Commerce began leading Commerce Business Briefings in partnership with the Greater North Dakota Chamber in March as a method to provide real-time updates for businesses and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On average more than 1,000 individuals have joined each call to hear updates from a variety of state, federal and community leaders.
The Commerce Business Briefing call is one of many informational efforts by the Economic Resiliency Team. Led by Commerce, the team was created to implement a coordinated approach to mitigating the impact of COVID-19.
The purpose of the Economic Resiliency Team is to provide just-in-time information to businesses and employers in a rapidly changing environment; ensure a whole-of-government approach by coordinating COVID-19 information and resources across all state agencies that interact with businesses, so employers and businesses do not have to navigate these systems on their own; and position state government as a trusted provider of accurate and timely business and employer resources relating to this pandemic.
More information and registration can be found belegendary.link/BusinessBriefingRegistration0507
