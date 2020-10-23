The Southeast Region and Career Center, located in Wahpeton, has issued a mask mandate, effective Monday, Oct. 26. Director Dan Rood, Jr. gave the following statement, read at a recent Wahpeton School Board meeting:
“Let’s clear this up. We expect everyone to wear a mask starting Monday, Oct. 26, staff and students unless you can do the 6 feet separation thing.
“Our priority for this is center classes with students from multiple schools, Why should we enable a situation where one sick kid wipes out students from seven other schools? In addition, see the ND Guidelines on Close Contact (available at the state health department website, health.nd.gov).
“This action is designed to keep kids in school and your classes. Is this a mandate? Well, yes. How hard can we hammer down on a kid that refuses to wear one? I guess this one’s like getting a student to wear safety glasses, everyone seems to get that done. Please lead by example.”
