BISMARCK, N.D. — The State Historical Society of North Dakota announces the opening of most state historic sites on May 23. In alignment with the North Dakota Smart Restart Campaign, the agency will open all interpretive centers except the Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile State Historic Site near Cooperstown and the State Museum in Bismarck. The missile site will open June 15.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors who are seeking North Dakota cultural experiences this summer. We have authentic places in wide open spaces, with both indoor and outdoor sites to explore, along with some walking trails, and picnic areas," states Director Claudia Berg. "With newly modified health guidelines and restrictions, our state historic sites are prepared to offer engaging experiences to those who wish to travel within our beautiful state."
To allow for proper social distancing, sites will operate at reduced capacity. Touchable exhibit components will remain closed, and site tours may be limited for visitor and staff safety. The agency would also like to remind visitors to follow the CDC's recommendations on social distancing and personal hygiene while visiting state historic sites.
State Historic Sites Hours
• Camp Hancock, Bismarck: Grounds are open daily, but buildings are closed.
• Chateau de Mores, Medora: Daily, 8:45 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m. MT. Closed noon-1 p.m. for cleaning.
• Former Governors’ Mansion, Bismarck: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, noon-4 p.m.
• Fort Abercrombie, near Fargo: Daily, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Fort Buford and Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center, near Williston: Daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and daily, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Fort Totten, near Devils Lake: Daily, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Pembina State Museum: Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile Site, Cooperstown: Opening June 15: daily, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse, Jamestown: Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Welk Homestead, near Strasburg: Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
• North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum, Bismarck: Closed until further notice
Unstaffed state historic sites including Double Ditch Indian Village, Huff Indian Village, Menoken Indian Village, Fort Clark, Fort Rice, and Whitestone Hill offer free outdoor opportunities to explore trails and historic landmarks. Double Ditch Indian Village also includes a canoe/kayak launch area.
The State Historical Society of North Dakota manages 57 historic sites and museums. For a full list of state historic site summer updates, visit history.nd.gov/historicsites.
