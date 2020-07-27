Stay home if you’re not feeling well

Following the number of active COVID-19 cases increasing nearly sixfold in a one-week span, the health leader in Richland County, North Dakota continues advising the public to follow best practices.
On Monday, July 20, Richland County’s number of active COVID-19 cases was four total. On Monday, July 27, the number of local active cases was 23 total. During that same span, North Dakota continued to confirm new record numbers for active COVID-19 cases. On Monday, July 20, there was a total of 814 active cases. On Monday, July 27, there was a total of 1,058 active cases.
“We all want businesses open and to get together with friends and family,” Richland County Public Health Administrator Michelle Eberhardt said. “But, seriously, with COVID-19 symptoms so variable, if you don’t feel well for any reason, you have got to stay home.”
Spreading COVID-19 when asymptomatic happens. It’s nobody’s fault, Eberhardt said.
The North Dakota Department of Health reported Monday that out of 5,986 positive COVID-19 cases to date, 2,159 cases are considered due to community spread. Close behind are the number of close contact cases, 2,064 total.
“Being told you should stay home and choosing not to, or not feeling well and intentionally going out to be with others is not being a good friend or family member,” Eberhardt said.
Public health officials have adopted a “we are in this together” policy, including the “#masking for a friend” slogan.
“There is a lot of talk about ‘to mask or not to mask,’” Eberhardt said. “COVID-19 has no vaccine, so the way to keep us healthy until that happens is to reduce your risk of contracting it.”
Since before the COVID-19 pandemic reached North Dakota and Minnesota, officials have advised standing 6 feet apart from people you don’t live with, as well as wearing masks. Frequently washing hands is also recommended.
“We know that none of these methods have a 100 percent success rate at preventing the spread of COVID-19, but at this point, they are the best we have for risk reduction and decreased spreading of disease,” Eberhardt said.
North Dakota has reported 99 deaths from or related to COVID-19 as of Monday. The deceased to date include 75 individuals from Cass County, North Dakota. A majority of the 99 deceased individuals, 61 total, have been age 80 or older, although there have been deaths in all age groups except for ages 0-9, 10-19 and 20-29.
As the summer season continues and the 2020-2021 education year nearing, health officials are turning their education to public gatherings.
“If you are at an event and you want to reduce the risk for yourself, your friends and your loved ones for contracting COVID-19, you need to mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently,” Eberhardt said.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
