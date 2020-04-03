Nearly 5,800 COVID-19 tests have been administered in North Dakota, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday, April 3.
Giving his afternoon press conference on the pandemic, Burgum said 14 cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed and confirmed Thursday, April 2. North Dakota has had 173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date. Between Thursday and Friday, a record 818 tests were administered.
“Our guidance to everyone in the state remains to stay home, stay healthy and stay connected,” Burgum said.
As of Friday, North Dakota has had three deaths, 29 hospitalizations and 55 recoveries related to COVID-19. The state’s human services organizations, meanwhile, are affirming or modifying practices in response to the pandemic.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services announced Friday it would issue extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for March and April to some households receiving SNAP.
“The extra benefits will ensure that all SNAP households receive the maximum SNAP benefit for March and April,” the department stated. “The department will provide extra benefits only to those households that did not receive the maximum benefit amount in March and April due to earned income.”
According to Human Services, the maximum benefit is $355 for a two-person household and $509 for a three-person household.
“We are taking action to ensure that all SNAP households receive a maximum benefit for a household their size for both March and April,” Economic Assistance Division Director Michele Gee said. “This temporary change will benefit about 14,500 SNAP households that had earned income and did not receive a maximum benefit.”
Also on Friday, human services’ Child Support Division announced its services will continue to be available.
“We understand parents who pay support and parents who receive support may have reduced work hours and reduced income related to COVID-19,” said Jim Fleming, director of the Child Support Division. “We want to work with parents so they are safe and healthy and can help their children through these uncertain times.”
Child support case managers will have some flexibility in delaying enforcement actions like suspending driver’s licenses or placing liens on bank accounts, the health department stated.
Additionally, the Child Support Division is monitoring benefits available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The leaders are considering the long-term effect of changes in income.
“Parents who owe child support and employers are encouraged to use Child Support’s website to make payments electronically,” the division stated. “Employers should also use the website to report layoffs and terminations of employment for their employees who owe child support.”
More information is available at childsupportnd.com.
Elsewhere, the North Dakota Legislature is reviewing its policy on interim committee meetings. State Rep. Chet Pollert, R-District 29, is chairman of the Legislative Management.
“(Pollert) has requested all interim committee chairmen to consider whether interim committee meetings scheduled to meet in April and May may be postponed,” the legislature stated on its website.
Should an interim committee have time-sensitive items to consider, the meeting would be held remotely and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
For questions related to COVID-19, the public can call the North Dakota Department of Health hotline at 866-207-2880 from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Richland County Public Health is also available at 701-642-7735, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.