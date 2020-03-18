The Wahpeton-Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce and Southern Valley Economic Development Authority are working on ways to help North Dakota and Minnesota community businesses. They want to help keep all residents in the Southern Valley informed of hours and operation of businesses through the novel coronavirus pandemic. They believe that by staying informed, calm and safe the Southern Valley will remain strong.
Interim Executive Vice President of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce Lisa Kunkel, Executive Director of Southern Valley Economic Development Authority Justin Neppl, Breckenridge Port Authority Vice President Scott Nicholson and Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson spent Tuesday, March 17 stopping into Breckenridge businesses offering support and resources in light of the recent state-mandated closure of restaurants, bars and other public area attractions.
“Today was about letting Breckenridge businesses know we are here to support them and get their emails to keep them up to date,” Kunkel said. “We will definitely be contacting businesses in Wahpeton but we wanted to go out to Breckenridge immediately since they will be required to close at 5 p.m. today.”
Following the announcement that Minnesota coronavirus cases have passed 50 cases, Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order for the temporary closure of restaurants, bars and places of public attraction such as theatres, museums, fitness centers and community clubs. This temporary closure goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17.
“As the cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota continue to climb, we must take decisive action to curb the spread of this pandemic and protect the health and safety of Minnesotans,” Walz said. “This is a challenging time for business owners, employees, children and families alike. We must come together as One Minnesota to care for our neighbors and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The Chamber and SVEDA will be providing information to local businesses regarding possible future assistance from the government and other disaster relief programs. They will also be assisting the businesses in applying for those programs.
While grocery stores, pharmacies, and retail stores are able to remain open for now, there are businesses forced to close their door.
The CEC Breckenridge 6 Theatre will be closing their doors and will have to lay off 12 employees, Casey’s Bar will be closing and will be laying off employees but have not indicated how many. Wilkin Drink & Eatery are planning on providing only take out from 11-2 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m., Pizza Hut will provide delivery and take out, Hometown Nutrition will provide take out and Dairy Queen will keep their drive-thru open.
“They are doing as good as can be expected but we have received positive feedback regarding our support,” Kunkel said.
A Facebook page has been created for businesses to share updates and community members to stay informed. The page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/Southern-Valley -Strong-107807674184131/.
